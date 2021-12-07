Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

