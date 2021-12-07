iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI stock opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.