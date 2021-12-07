Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 583,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 133,708 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE MGA opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.