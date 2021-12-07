Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $270,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

