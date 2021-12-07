555 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $351.65 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $335.68 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.75.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
