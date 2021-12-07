555 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $351.65 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $335.68 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.75.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

