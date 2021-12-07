Essex LLC Acquires Shares of 1,268 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.