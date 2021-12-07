Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

WWNTY opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Want Want China has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Want Want China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

