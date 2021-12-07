Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 12,517 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $231,188.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,763,340.60.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.94.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,925,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.