Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 314 ($4.16) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.64) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.90) to GBX 455 ($6.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 424 ($5.62) to GBX 352 ($4.67) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 361.20 ($4.79).

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 312.20 ($4.14) on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 329.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

