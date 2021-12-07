Supreme (LON:SUP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Supreme (LON:SUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.18) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.
LON SUP opened at GBX 205 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 187.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 195.41. Supreme has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 225 ($2.98). The stock has a market cap of £239.09 million and a PE ratio of 23.56.
Supreme Company Profile
