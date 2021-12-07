Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45.

