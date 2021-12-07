Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Square by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Square stock opened at $179.72 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.75 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.96, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.28.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,048 shares of company stock worth $18,404,579 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

