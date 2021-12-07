Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

SYK opened at $254.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.65. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

