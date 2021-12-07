Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $227.46 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

