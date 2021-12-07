Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) versus Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Head to Head Comparison

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions 6.28% -759.84% 15.60% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Rooshine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions $204.53 million 0.08 -$15.64 million ($3.83) -0.26 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rooshine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Staffing 360 Solutions and Rooshine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Staffing 360 Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 755.56%. Given Staffing 360 Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Staffing 360 Solutions is more favorable than Rooshine.

Summary

Staffing 360 Solutions beats Rooshine on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK. The company was founded on December 22, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Rooshine Company Profile

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

