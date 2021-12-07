Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 8,807 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,985 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,219 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $326.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

