Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.56 million.Zscaler also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of ZS opened at $274.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.11.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

