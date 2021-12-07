Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 63,249 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 114.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,249 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,149,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.64. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

