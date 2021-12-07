Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 18,551 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $27,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.79.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

