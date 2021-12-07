Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

