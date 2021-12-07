Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 680 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $71,936,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,788,000 after purchasing an additional 98,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

