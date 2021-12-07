1,373 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Amundi purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,660,000 after acquiring an additional 707,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

Shares of MA stock opened at $333.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.65. The stock has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

