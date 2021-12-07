Essex LLC Buys New Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.09. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,513,915 shares of company stock worth $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

