14,515 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,734,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,338.7% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 713,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 357,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter.

GSY opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.