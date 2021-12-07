1,078 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International stock opened at $206.25 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

