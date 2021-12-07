Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 385 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $645.34 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.45 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.11.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

