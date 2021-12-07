South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.
Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
