South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

