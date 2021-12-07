Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON OMG opened at GBX 125.03 ($1.66) on Tuesday. Oxford Metrics has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 132 ($1.75). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of £158.72 million and a P/E ratio of 56.83.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

