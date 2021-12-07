-$1.41 EPS Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to report earnings per share of ($1.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.51). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $138,325 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $15.53 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $781.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.13.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

