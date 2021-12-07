CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. CommScope has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 188,728 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,452,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $15,049,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.