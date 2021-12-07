GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
GHRS stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. GH Research has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GH Research stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 201,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of GH Research at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
