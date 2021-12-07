Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

