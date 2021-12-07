Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

Nucor stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

