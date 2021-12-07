Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $246.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $146.48 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

