The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE GGT opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,077 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

