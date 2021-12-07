Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COUP. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.45.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $162.41 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $378,117.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.