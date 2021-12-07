Cerillion (LON:CER) PT Raised to GBX 1,120

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 925 ($12.27) to GBX 1,120 ($14.85) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerillion from GBX 665 ($8.82) to GBX 950 ($12.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

LON CER opened at GBX 851 ($11.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £251.16 million and a P/E ratio of 39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 826.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,347.63. Cerillion has a 1-year low of GBX 355 ($4.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 925 ($12.27).

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

