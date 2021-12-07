Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day moving average of $148.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $171.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

