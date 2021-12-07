Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Tops $1,786.89

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Tether Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,786.89 or 0.03471858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $188.60 million and $942,939.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00039410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00212971 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

