ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

