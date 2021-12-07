Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,052,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,128,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after acquiring an additional 780,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

