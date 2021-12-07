Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,427.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,421.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,420.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

