Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after buying an additional 124,534 shares during the period.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGIB opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.