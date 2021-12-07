Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

