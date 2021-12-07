Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.63 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

