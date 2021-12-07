Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 119 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTWV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 192,928 shares during the period.

VTWV opened at $143.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $111.42 and a twelve month high of $156.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $144.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

