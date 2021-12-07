GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.56 billion-$16.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.72 billion.

GPS opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.94.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

