Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 10,938 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $287,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.11. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

