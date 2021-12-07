Smartshare (SSP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,667.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $383,970.34 and $7,667.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00091742 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

