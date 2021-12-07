James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of JRVR opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $965.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,074,000 after purchasing an additional 883,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,011,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

